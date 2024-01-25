- Prior was -1
- Six month index +11
- New orders -19
- Employment -2
The six-month metrics are all good in this index but the present ones are poor and that's not the first time we've seen that lately. There's something strange in the PMI water.
Comments in the report:
- “The labor market is getting better from both a quantity and quality perspective. Cost inputs are semi-stable. Some things down, some things still up.
- “Very cold temperatures are negatively affecting our business right now.”
- “Supply chain has improved, prices for materials are falling fast and delivery times are much better.”
- “There is a lot of uncertainty with inflation and demand. We are being optimistic and planning on growth, but we don't have the visible indicators to support that plan in the market today.”
- “We have a healthy backlog of orders and expect to continue for the near future.”