- Prior was -2
- Production -13
- New orders -14
- Prices paid +2
Selected comments:
- “Inflation (cost of inputs - mostly material costs) is still a significant concern. If energy costs continue to climb it will become more of a challenge. Access to labor is better across all shifts, but quality of applicant is still low. Concerned about macro-level economic conditions; consumer appears to be tapped out.
- “Maintenance remains strong. Discretionary spending has been reduced, which could be caused by the need to keep the aircraft flying.”
- “Currently debt free but have access to line of credit if necessary.”
- “Material prices continue to fall. Gasoline is our biggest inflation problem.”
- “Business softening suddenly this month.”
- “Business has been fairly regular.”
- “Too many unknowns currently making capital expenditures a little more risky. In addition, the cost of financing is high.”