KC FEd
  • Prior was -2
  • Production -13
  • New orders -14
  • Prices paid +2

Selected comments:

  • “Inflation (cost of inputs - mostly material costs) is still a significant concern. If energy costs continue to climb it will become more of a challenge. Access to labor is better across all shifts, but quality of applicant is still low. Concerned about macro-level economic conditions; consumer appears to be tapped out.
  • “Maintenance remains strong. Discretionary spending has been reduced, which could be caused by the need to keep the aircraft flying.”
  • “Currently debt free but have access to line of credit if necessary.”
  • “Material prices continue to fall. Gasoline is our biggest inflation problem.”
  • “Business softening suddenly this month.”
  • “Business has been fairly regular.”
  • “Too many unknowns currently making capital expenditures a little more risky. In addition, the cost of financing is high.”