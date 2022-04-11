Societe Generale Research discusses its tactical bias on the EUR in the near-term.

"What a strange beast the euro is. The first round of French Presidential election voting produced a re-run of the 2017 run-off between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen. The vote was closer than last time but that hasn’t prevented a relief rally this morning for the euro," SocGen notes.

"The backdrop is different, with the focus on the war in Ukraine rather than on the threat of a referendum on French EU membership, but a wobble seems inevitable at some point in the next two weeks," SocGen adds.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus.