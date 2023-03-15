From previously:

As mentioned then, there has already been good news building ahead of the expected results as Japanese firms look set to offer their biggest pay hike to employees in decades. Japan prime minister, Fumio Kishida, is also meeting up with business and union executives today and that might help to set things straight before finalising the outcome announcement.

Do be reminded that this is a key event as it will set the tone for whether incoming BOJ governor, Kazuo Ueda, will be afforded a platform to bring about the transition away from the ultra easy monetary policy.