Griffin spoke with Bloomberg, his points on the US China tech war:

US is “playing with fire” by depriving China of semiconductor technology as it could result in a conflict over Taiwan, then “immediate Great Depression,” with US GDP taking a 5-10% hit

“If we lose access to the Taiwanese semiconductors, the hit to U.S. GDP is probably order of magnitude 5 to 10%. It’s an immediate Great Depression,”

“We are utterly and totally dependent on the Taiwanese for modern semiconductors in America.”

The interview is a long one, just under half an hour, but if you do want to watch it: