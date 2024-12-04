CNN is reporting:

US Senator Ernst of Iowa is among the names under consideration to replace Hegseth as pick to lead the Pentagon.

Trump allies are floating Senator Hagerty of Tennessee for the role

It was earlier reported that US President-elect Trump is considering Florida Governor DeSantis as a possible replacement

The names are pretty much all but suggesting that Trump nominee Pete Hegseth will be dropped or remove his name for consideration for the top Pentagon Post.

Hegseth, who has denied any wrongdoing, is under scrutiny amid a series of misconduct allegations, including a sexual assault allegations from 2017, which he has denied and in which no charges were filed.