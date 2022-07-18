Earlier today, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs announced earnings and beat expectations. After opening higher and trading to a high of $33.38, the price of Bank of America has moved back down and trades down $0.04 or -0.12% at $32.17.

For Goldman Sachs, they traded as high as $311.25 but have since backed off to $298.87. Nevertheless, the stock is still up $5.27 on the day or +1.80%.

What is on the calendar for the rest of the week? Below is a look at some of the major releases starting with IBM after the close today.

Monday, July 18

  • IBM

Tuesday, July 19

  • Lockheed Martin
  • Halliburton
  • Harley-Davidson
  • Netflix (after the close)
  • Kinder Morgan
  • Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, July 20

  • Alcoa
  • United Airlines
  • CSX
  • Discover
  • Tesla

Thursday, July 21

  • AT&T
  • American Airlines
  • Nokia
  • Dow
  • Freeport-McMoran
  • Snap
  • Intuitive Surgical
  • Domino's Pizza
  • PPG

Friday, July 22

  • American Express
  • Cleveland Cliffs
  • Verizon
  • Twitter

Other key release dates going forward:

  • Alphabet reports on July 25
  • Microsoft reports on July 26
  • Boeing reports on July 27
  • Apple reports on July 28
  • Amazon is not scheduled to release until August 4