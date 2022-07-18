Earlier today, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs announced earnings and beat expectations. After opening higher and trading to a high of $33.38, the price of Bank of America has moved back down and trades down $0.04 or -0.12% at $32.17.
For Goldman Sachs, they traded as high as $311.25 but have since backed off to $298.87. Nevertheless, the stock is still up $5.27 on the day or +1.80%.
What is on the calendar for the rest of the week? Below is a look at some of the major releases starting with IBM after the close today.
Monday, July 18
- IBM
Tuesday, July 19
- Lockheed Martin
- Halliburton
- Harley-Davidson
- Netflix (after the close)
- Kinder Morgan
- Johnson & Johnson
Wednesday, July 20
- Alcoa
- United Airlines
- CSX
- Discover
- Tesla
Thursday, July 21
- AT&T
- American Airlines
- Nokia
- Dow
- Freeport-McMoran
- Snap
- Intuitive Surgical
- Domino's Pizza
- PPG
Friday, July 22
- American Express
- Cleveland Cliffs
- Verizon
Other key release dates going forward:
- Alphabet reports on July 25
- Microsoft reports on July 26
- Boeing reports on July 27
- Apple reports on July 28
- Amazon is not scheduled to release until August 4