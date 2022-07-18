Earlier today, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs announced earnings and beat expectations. After opening higher and trading to a high of $33.38, the price of Bank of America has moved back down and trades down $0.04 or -0.12% at $32.17.

For Goldman Sachs, they traded as high as $311.25 but have since backed off to $298.87. Nevertheless, the stock is still up $5.27 on the day or +1.80%.

What is on the calendar for the rest of the week? Below is a look at some of the major releases starting with IBM after the close today.

Monday, July 18

IBM

Tuesday, July 19

Lockheed Martin

Halliburton

Harley-Davidson

Netflix (after the close)

Kinder Morgan

Johnson & Johnson

Wednesday, July 20

Alcoa

United Airlines

CSX

Discover

Tesla

Thursday, July 21

AT&T

American Airlines

Nokia

Dow

Freeport-McMoran

Snap

Intuitive Surgical

Domino's Pizza

PPG

Friday, July 22

American Express

Cleveland Cliffs

Verizon

Twitter

Other key release dates going forward:

Alphabet reports on July 25

Microsoft reports on July 26

Boeing reports on July 27

Apple reports on July 28

Amazon is not scheduled to release until August 4