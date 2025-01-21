The 2nd week of the earning calendar continues with a mix of companies (the first week is traditionally financials). This week is highlighted by Netflix after the close today, P&G, J&J, Travelers, United and American Airline, Intuitive Surgical, Amex, and Verizon are a sampling of the mix.



Below is the major earnings scheduled.

After the close today:

Netflix

United Airlines

Interactive Brokers

Seagate

Wednesday morning:

P&G

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Halliburton

Travelers

Wednesday afternoon

Kinder Morgan

Alcoa

Discover

Thursday morning:

American Airlines

Freeport McMoran

Thursday afternoon:

Texas Instrument

Intuitive Surgical

CSX

Friday morning: