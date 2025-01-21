The 2nd week of the earning calendar continues with a mix of companies (the first week is traditionally financials). This week is highlighted by Netflix after the close today, P&G, J&J, Travelers, United and American Airline, Intuitive Surgical, Amex, and Verizon are a sampling of the mix.
Below is the major earnings scheduled.
After the close today:
- Netflix
- United Airlines
- Interactive Brokers
- Seagate
Wednesday morning:
- P&G
- Abbott
- Johnson & Johnson
- Halliburton
- Travelers
Wednesday afternoon
- Kinder Morgan
- Alcoa
- Discover
Thursday morning:
- American Airlines
- Freeport McMoran
Thursday afternoon:
- Texas Instrument
- Intuitive Surgical
- CSX
Friday morning:
- Verizon
- American Express