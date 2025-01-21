The 2nd week of the earning calendar continues with a mix of companies (the first week is traditionally financials). This week is highlighted by Netflix after the close today, P&G, J&J, Travelers, United and American Airline, Intuitive Surgical, Amex, and Verizon are a sampling of the mix.

Below is the major earnings scheduled.

After the close today:

  • Netflix
  • United Airlines
  • Interactive Brokers
  • Seagate

Wednesday morning:

  • P&G
  • Abbott
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Halliburton
  • Travelers

Wednesday afternoon

  • Kinder Morgan
  • Alcoa
  • Discover

Thursday morning:

  • American Airlines
  • Freeport McMoran

Thursday afternoon:

  • Texas Instrument
  • Intuitive Surgical
  • CSX

Friday morning:

  • Verizon
  • American Express