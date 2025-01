Monday, January 13th

China: New Loans: 890B (previous: 580B)

Tuesday, January 14th

United States: Core PPI m/m: 0.2% (previous: 0.2%)

United States: PPI m/m: 0.4% (previous: 0.4%)

Wednesday, January 15th

UK: CPI y/y: 2.6% (previous: 2.6%)

United States: Core CPI m/m: 0.2% (previous: 0.3%)

United States: CPI m/m: 0.3% (previous: 0.3%)

United States: CPI y/y: 2.9% (previous: 2.7%)

United States: Empire State Manufacturing Index: -0.3 (previous: 0.2)

Thursday, January 16th

Australia Employment Change: 14.5K (previous: 35.6K)

Australia: Employment Change: 4.0% (previous: 3.9%)

UK GDP MoM: 0.2% (previous: -0.1%)

United States: Core Retail Sales m/m: 0.5% (previous: 0.2%)

United States: Unemployment Claims: 210K (previous: 201K

United States: Philly Fed Manufacturing Index: -7.0 (previous: -16.4)

Friday, January 17th

China: GDP q/y: 5.0% (previous: 4.6%)

China: Industrial Production y/y: 5.4% (previous: 5.4%)

China: Retail Sales y/y: 3.5% (previous: 3.0%)

UK Retail Sales 0.4% (previous 0.2%)

United States: Building Permits: 1.46M (previous: 1.49M)

In addition to the above, the earnings calendar restarts (they should require all companies announce earnings in the same week)

Wednesday

CitibanK

Wells Fargo

Black Rock

Bank New York

Thursday:

TSMC

UnitedHealth

Goldman Sachs

Bank of America

Morgan Stanley

US Bancorp

PNC