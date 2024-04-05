It is going to be a busy day for the FX market with labor market data for the U.S. in focus, but the European session will also have some important data prints.

First we’ll get the leading indicators for Japan, followed by the German factory orders m/m and import prices m/m; as well as the French industrial production m/m and eurozone retail sales m/m.

In the U.K. we’ll get the Halifax HPI m/m, construction PMI and housing equity withdrawal q/q. In Switzerland the foreign currency reserves and SECO Consumer climate data are expected.

Later in the day, we'll get the U.S. the average hourly earnings, non-farm employment change and the unemployment rate, as well as the employment change and the unemployment rate for Canada.