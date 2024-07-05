Next week will events and key releases include the US CPI and PPI, U.S. Treasury auctions (three year, 10 year, 30-year). Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest-rate decision, and Fed Chair Powell's testimony on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and repeated on Wednesday.
Sun, Jul 7
- All Day: EUR - French Parliamentary Elections
Mon, Jul 8
- No major events listed
Tue, Jul 9
- 10:00 am: USD - Fed Chair Powell Testifies on Capital Hill
- 1:01 PM ET: U.S. Treasury sells 3-year notes
- 9:30 pm ET: CNY - CPI y/y. Estimate 0.4% versus 0.3% last month
- 9:30 pm ET: CNY - PPI y/y. Estimate -0.8% versus -1.4% last month
- 10:00 pm ET: NZD - Official Cash Rate. No Change expected
- 10:00 pm ET: NZD - RBNZ Rate Statement
Wed, Jul 10
- 10:00 am ET: USD - Fed Chair Powell Testifies on Capital Hill
- 1:01 pm ET: USD - 10-y Bond Auction
Thu, Jul 11
- 2:00 am ET: GBP - GDP m/m. 0.2% versus 0.0% last month
- 8:30 am ET: USD - Core CPI m/m. 0.2% versus 0.2% last month
- 8:30 am ET: USD - CPI m/m. 0.1% versus 0.0% last month
- 8:30 am ET USD - CPI y/y. 3.1% versus 3.3% last month
- 8:30 am ET: USD - Unemployment Claims. Estimate 236K
- 1:01 pm ET: USD - 30-y Bond Auction
Fri, Jul 12
- 8:30 am ET: USD - Core PPI m/m. Estimate 0.1% versus 0.0% last month
- 8:30 am ET: USD - PPI m/m. Estimate 0.1% versus -0.2% last month
- 10:00 am ET: USD - Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment. 67.0 versus 68.2 last month
- 10:00 am ET: USD - Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations. Last month 3.0%