Next week will events and key releases include the US CPI and PPI, U.S. Treasury auctions (three year, 10 year, 30-year). Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest-rate decision, and Fed Chair Powell's testimony on Capitol Hill on Tuesday and repeated on Wednesday.

Sun, Jul 7

All Day: EUR - French Parliamentary Elections

Mon, Jul 8

No major events listed

Tue, Jul 9

10:00 am: USD - Fed Chair Powell Testifies on Capital Hill

9:30 pm ET: CNY - CPI y/y. Estimate 0.4% versus 0.3% last month

Wed, Jul 10

10:00 am ET: USD - Fed Chair Powell Testifies on Capital Hill

Thu, Jul 11

2:00 am ET: GBP - GDP m/m. 0.2% versus 0.0% last month

Fri, Jul 12