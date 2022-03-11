Next week's list of important economic events and releases will be highlighted by the FOMC rate decision on Wednesday, March 16 at 2 PM ET. Fed's Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 PM.

The long-awaited Fed hike is expected at that time. The question is "Will the Fed surprise the market with a 50 basis point hike or stick to 25 basis points?".

The expectations are for 25 basis points.

The last time the Fed hiked rates was back in December 2018 when the Fed hiked 25 basis points to a target range of 2.25% -2.50%. By March 16, 2020 the Fed cut rates to a target range of 0% to 0.25%. It has stayed at that level since that time.

With CPI inflation rising to 7.9% to its highest level in 40 years, it is time for the tightening process to begin.

Fed chair Powell has signaled that he prefers 25 basis points when he testified on Capitol Hill near the start of March. However, he commented that he would not be opposed to a 50 basis point hike down the road if inflation did not start to show improvement (see his comments HERE and HERE).

The Fed will also give their latest central tendencies for GDP, unemployment, and PCE inflation. In December they pegged end of the 2022 central tendency expectations at:

  • real GDP: 3.6% – 4.5%
  • unemployment rate 3.4% – 3.7%
  • PCE inflation 2.2% – 3.0%
  • PCE core inflation 2.5% – 3.0

I would expect that GDP would be revised down, unemployment rate will remain somewhat steady. PCE inflation will rise as will core PCE.

Meanwhile the dot plot forecast saw the Fed funds rate moving to 0.75 to 1.00% when it was last released in December (three fed tightenings). That will move higher as well with 4 or 5 most likely. Some private economists see as many as seven tightenings in 2022

Then there is the geopolitical risk from Ukraine/Russia. The Russian stock market has been closed all week. Nickel futures on the LME as also been closed after they rose to $100,000 earlier this week.