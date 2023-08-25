- EURUSD 11
- USDJPY 02
- GBPUSD 1.2606
- USDCHF 0.8844
- USDCAD 1.3604
- AUDUSD 0.6413
- NZDUSD 0.5917
US interest rates:
- 2 year yield 5.036%
- 10 year yield 4.237%
- 30 year yield 4.297%
Major US stock indices:
- Dow industrial average 114 points at 34211
- S&P index 4396, 14 points a week at 4390
- NASDAQ index 13546, up 72 points at 13538
European indices:
- German DAX +0.34%
- France's CAC +0.56%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.27%
other instruments:
- Crude Oil $80.00
- Gold $1915.33
- Silver $24.15
- Bitcoin $26,055