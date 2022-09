There are defensive sales ahead of 145.00 relating to these option barriers.

A barrier option gets knocked out (no longer exists/becomes worthless) if the level trades, hence the defensive sales ahead of 145.

US yields have dribbled down a little also.

And Powell is speaking Thursday.

If you are long USD/JPY the above are a few reasons to lighten up a little on approach to 145 if we see that in Asia today.