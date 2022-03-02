  • There is contradictory information regarding talks with Ukraine
  • Russian delegation will be waiting later today, ready to continue talks
  • It is not clear if Ukraine officials will come to next talks or not, but hopes so
  • Russian economy experiencing serious blow but we have solidity, potential and plans
  • Says that Russia will remain standing

Suddenly, it looks like they want to play the peacemaker role but I would argue that all of this is just for show. With so much international support behind Ukraine, these talks are a good facade to portray that Russia is also trying to use other means to resolve the conflict. But the situation on the ground remains unchanged and the siege on Ukrainian cities are continuing.

russia-ukraine

( equities  )