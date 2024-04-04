The Kremlin has been on the wires with some punchy rhetoric this morning.

Relations with NATO has slid to level of direct confrontation

NATO continues to move towards our borders

This follows on from earlier comments in the session where Russia's foreign minister said relations were getting worse between Russia and NATO, and that dialogue channels have been reduced to a critical zero level.

Markets are used to this type of rhetoric by now so no real reaction on the back on the news. But always worth keeping it on the radar.