Kremlin Says That Ukraine Needs To 'Ideally' Be Liberated And Cleansed Of 'Nazis'

Punchy headlines from the Kremlin ~ All via Reuters: PUTIN WILL NOT TALK TO MEDIA AFTER HOLDING TALKS WITH PAKISTAN'S PRIME MINISTER PUTIN WILL HOLD MEETING LATER ON THURSDAY WITH LEADERS OF RUSSIA'S BIGGEST COMPANIES PUTIN WILL DECIDE HOW LONG RUSSIA'S MILITARY OPERATION IN UKRAINE LASTS BASED ON ITS PROGRESS AND ON AIMS 24-Feb-2022 RUSSIAN OPERATION IN UKRAINE IS DESIGNED TO PURSUE THE TWO AIMS PUTIN SET OUT: THE DEMILITARISATION AND 'DENAZIFICATION' OF UKRAINE WHEN ASKED IF IT EXPECTS 'SOCIAL EXPLOSION' INSIDE RUSSIA DUE TO UKRAINE EVENTS, SAYS IT UNDERSTANDS THE SITUATION IS CONCERNING BUT SAYS RUSSIA'S ACTIONS ARE IN THE INTERESTS OF THE COUNTRY'S FUTURE SAYS NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT OCCUPATION OF UKRAINE AND THAT WORD IS UNACCEPTABLE KREMLIN SAYS THAT UKRAINE NEEDS TO 'IDEALLY' BE LIBERATED AND CLEANSED OF 'NAZIS' SAYS RUSSIA'S OPERATION IN UKRAINE MUST ACHIEVE ITS GOALS

