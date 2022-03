Russia is accusing Ukraine of slowing down peace talks and says it wants to go at a faster pace. They also said negotiations will continue anyway.

I'm not sure the 'speed' of talks is really an issue when you can't agree on the fundamentals.

Putin will have a call with French President Macron today so we'll be getting more headlines later.

On the war front, it seems to me that the fall of Mariupol isn't far off. Perhaps that could alter the state of play.