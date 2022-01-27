It will take time for Moscow to review US response

Russia will not rush to make an assessment

But it is clear that main security demands, concerns have not been taken into account

It is possible to continue dialogue, it is within both sides' interests

A positive takeaway is that Russia says that there will be working level contacts and then Putin and Biden will decide if and when they need to talk. However, the Kremlin says that there is no agreement yet on when Blinken and Lavrov may meet next for now.