Kremlin spokesman Peskov speaking in an interview with PBS

says Biden's remarks on Putin remaining in power were alarming and a personal insult

says Russia would use nuclear weapons only when there is a 'threat to the existence of the state'

Russia does not accept the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court

Putin took Biden's remarks as a 'personal insult'. Putin is shelling civilians, hospitals, women, children and he takes offence at a comment. Whiny little bitch isn't he?