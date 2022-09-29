Putin is set to deliver a speech tomorrow at 3 pm Moscow time, which is 8:30 am in New York and 1:30 pm in London.

There are plenty of people who think that a major escalation in the war is coming, including the possibility of tactical nuclear weapons. All the reports I've seen from Russia (although propaganda is everywhere) indicate that far more than a 'partial mobilization' of Russian conscripts is underway.

The pipeline bombing is also deeply concerning and could be a pretext for a broader hybrid energy war from Putin.