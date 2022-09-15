Kwasi Kwarteng will deliver his emergency mini-budget to bring in winter tax cuts for millions of people and set out more detail on energy support next Friday, according to sources.

as reported by the Guardian

In the mini-budget, the government is expected to confirm plans to reverse the recent rise in national insurance, even though it benefits higher earners the most, handing back about £1,800 a year to top earners while the lowest earners get about £7 a year.

The interesting issue here is that the BoE won't have this to react to, as the BoE rate announcement is the day before on the 22ns Sept

