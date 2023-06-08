I provided the details on the expiries earlier here but just in case you missed it:

"The first being for EUR/USD and that sits closer to the 1.0700 mark. As such, it could act as an anchor for price action or at least keep it from straying away too far to the downside before rolling off later today. If you need a reason to think the pair is not going to be doing much today, that's nearly €3 billion worth a reason to expect that.

The next big one is for USD/JPY at 140.00 , with a significantly large set of expiries there. The pair is trading back under the figure level now and is keeping around its 100 and 200-hour moving averages in the region of 139.64-72 at the moment. If anything else, expect the expiries above to keep a lid on price action with more to come tomorrow as well."

Given the lack of interest and appetite among traders this week, the expiries above are likely to be more of a factor and keep price action in check before rolling off. Just bear in mind though that there is also another large one for USD/JPY at 140.00 tomorrow, but not as big as the one today.

Besides that, there is also one more for USD/CAD at 1.3400 but the pair is more focused on the technicals I would say - after having fallen towards testing key trendline support again yesterday: