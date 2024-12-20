Komatsu is the world's second-largest construction machinery firm, after Caterpillar ( yes, my headline is incorrect on this point).

  • Top Business Risk for Komatsu:

    • Komatsu's primary concern under Trump's presidency is potential retaliatory tariffs by Canada on American-made mining machines.
    • Canada's retaliatory duties could significantly impact Komatsu, as Canada is the largest export destination for its U.S.-made mining equipment.

  • Trump's Trade Policies:

    • Trump's proposed tariffs on imports from Canada, China, and Mexico may provoke retaliatory trade barriers.
    • Komatsu, a global manufacturer earning over 25% of its sales from North America, sees retaliatory tariffs as a "one-two punch" to its export-focused business model.

  • Komatsu’s U.S. Operations:

    • The company employs about 8,000 staff in the U.S. and exports $1 billion more than it imports annually, following its acquisition of Joy Global in 2017.
    • Komatsu relies on free trade for its U.S. operations and views a potential trade war as a major threat.

  • Impact of Tariffs on Components:

    • Tariffs on U.S.-bound components like sheet metal from China would have a minor impact and could be mitigated by shifting to alternative suppliers in Southeast Asia within 2-3 months.

  • Fossil Fuel and Heavy Machinery Demand:

    • Trump’s pro-fossil fuel stance might offset declining U.S. demand for heavy machinery caused by oversupply in the rental market.

  • Komatsu’s Investment Plans:

    • Komatsu plans to invest $80 million in a mining equipment service center in Arizona and $65 million in ABS, a Detroit-based battery maker acquired in 2023.
    • The company remains committed to investing in the U.S., regardless of the political landscape.

  • Market Outlook:

    • Komatsu expects a "challenging" business environment in the upcoming fiscal year, with flat global demand, rising fixed costs, and limited opportunities for price increases as supply chains normalize.

***

Political meddling is going to weigh into a rocky 2025 for many firms.

