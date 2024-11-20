Buying into the US close, sent the Dow industrial average into positive territory. The S&P index is closing unchanged.

The NASDAQ index is still closing down on the day but well off its lows. At session lows the NASDAQ was down -263.08 points and

Is closing the day down only 28 points.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average rose 139.53 points or 0.32% at 43408.47

S&P index rose 0.23 points or 0.0% at 5917.22

NASDAQ index closed down -21.32 points or -0.11% at 18966.14

The small cap Russell 2000 close unchanged

Nvidia earnings will be announced after the close with volatility expected at plus or minus 8%. Data center ($28.5B) and guidance will be eyed ($0.82 and $36.78). Data center guidance is $31.96B. Gross margins will also be of interest with expectations of around 75% for the current quarter and expectations of 73.5% in Q4 guidance

Nvidia shares closed at $145.89 down $1.12 or -0.76%