Associated Press with the hopeful report, In brief:

strike deadline looming

the union for 45,000 dockworkers and the group representing East and Gulf Coast ports have exchanged wage offers

leaving a ray of hope that a deal can be reached without a major work stoppage

U.S. Maritime Alliance, which represents 36 ports from Maine to Texas, said that both sides have moved from their previous positions

***

Strike action is threatened to begin at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

The ports under threat handle about half the ship cargo coming in and going out of the U.S.