Associated Press with the hopeful report, In brief:
- strike deadline looming
- the union for 45,000 dockworkers and the group representing East and Gulf Coast ports have exchanged wage offers
- leaving a ray of hope that a deal can be reached without a major work stoppage
- U.S. Maritime Alliance, which represents 36 ports from Maine to Texas, said that both sides have moved from their previous positions
***
Strike action is threatened to begin at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
The ports under threat handle about half the ship cargo coming in and going out of the U.S.