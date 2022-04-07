MUFG this week highlighted a sub-3% margin of victory for Macron as a potential euro risk. The top two vote-getters will head to a run-off.

This poll from Ipsos also puts Macron winning with 52% of the vote in the second round. That's perilously close.

Le Pen's anti-globalization, anti-EU and anti-immigration stance would be a big shakeup in Europe. The pair were in the run-off in the 2017 election but Macron eventually won with 66% of the vote.

She has campaigned on the high cost of living and French nationalism with rhetoric like this:

“What is at stake in this election is the continuity of France as a free nation, our existence as a people,” Le Pen told supporters in Lyon. “The French have been dispossessed of their patriotism. They are suffering in silence from not being allowed to love their country … The divide is no longer between the left and the right, but between the patriots and the globalists.”