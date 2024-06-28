Compared to the last publication of the poll, National Rally is now seen winning as much as 37% of the popular vote. That is up 2% from previously. Meanwhile, Macron's Together ensemble is seen garnering just 20% of the vote - down 2% from previously.

As an aside, just be wary that this does not in any means predict how the seat projections will play out. And as a reminder to that, there will be two rounds of voting as such. The first one will be this weekend on 30 June and the second one on 7 July. The final outcome will only be known after the latter.