A Canada PM Trudeau aide tells Reuters:

The leader of the Canada's opposition and new Democrats is tearing up deal that is helping keep PM Trudeau's liberal government in power

Announcement of New Democrats means that if Trudeau is to continue governing, he will need to find support from other opposition legislators

The USDCAD is little changed on the headline and remains above the 100 hour MA at 1.3507. The current prices trading at 1.35124. A move below the 100 hour MA and then the 200 hour MA at 1.34944 would give sellers more control technically . NOTE the high price yesterday and today stalled near the 50% midpoint of the August trading range near 1.35612 keeping the sellers in play.