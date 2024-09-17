An incredible attack occurred in Lebanon today with 2800 members of Hezbollah and other Iranian-linked individuals wounded and 200 in critical condition.

The pagers they were using exploded at the same time in what was surely some kind of long-planned attack.

Image of one victim

Hezbollah had been using cell phones to coordinate but evidently switched to pagers due to phone security risks. However the pagers must have been intercepted with small explosives placed inside.

It's perhaps the greatest-ever example of a technological, targeted attack. It's also some Black Mirror-level stuff.

Lebanon's heath authority said so far 8 people are confirmed dead.

Here is a video of one of the explosions.