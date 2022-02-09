China's new yuan loans likely hit a record high in January.

money supply growth is also expected to pick up

The big rise expected for new yuan loans, at 3.69bn, is partially a reflection of Chinese banks tendency to front-load loans at the beginning of the year.

Total Social Financing is expected +5.46 trillion yuan (from 2.37 trillion in December)