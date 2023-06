That is some good news for consumers and households, with the proportion of UK businesses reporting that they would expect to increase prices next month falling to 17.0% (down from 17.7% in the previous month). The other positive anecdote is that this represents the lowest reading since ONS began the survey on this particular data series in March 2022.

Well, we have to see how all of this translates to the inflation numbers down the road but at least there is some hopeful optimism.