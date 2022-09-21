The levels at the start of Fed chair Powell's press conference:

  • EURUSD: 0.9847
  • GBPUSD: 1.1282
  • USDJPY: 144.37
  • USDCHF: 0.9673
  • USDCAD: 1.3435
  • AUDUSD: 0.6634
  • NZDUSD: 0.5855

US rates:

  • 2 year yield 4.076%
  • 5 year yield 3.798%
  • 10 year yield 3.567%
  • 30 year yield 3.540%

US stock market:

In other markets