The levels at the start of Fed chair Powell's press conference and at the end. The USD moved lower during his speech:

EURUSD: 0.9847 to 0.98797

GBPUSD: 1.1282 to 1.1317

USDJPY: 144.37 to 143.75

USDCHF: 0.9673 to 0.9644

USDCAD: 1.3435 to 1.3403

AUDUSD: 0.6634 to 0.6674

NZDUSD: 0.5855 0.5889

US rates:

2 year yield 4.076% to 4.023%

5 year yield 3.798% to 3.748%

10 year yield 3.567% to 3.528%

30 year yield 3.540% to 3.522%

US stock market:

Dow Jones industrial average down 193 points or -0.63% at 30513.13. At the end of the speech down -93.28 points.

S&P index -22.21 points or -0.58% at 3833.73. At the end of the speech down -4.46

NASDAQ index -70.61 points at -0.62% at 11354.44. At the end of the speech up +6.95

Russell 2000 down -8.43 points or -0.47% at 1779.06. At the end of the speech up +3.805