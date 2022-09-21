The levels at the start of Fed chair Powell's press conference and at the end. The USD moved lower during his speech:
- EURUSD: 0.9847 to 0.98797
- GBPUSD: 1.1282 to 1.1317
- USDJPY: 144.37 to 143.75
- USDCHF: 0.9673 to 0.9644
- USDCAD: 1.3435 to 1.3403
- AUDUSD: 0.6634 to 0.6674
- NZDUSD: 0.5855 0.5889
US rates:
- 2 year yield 4.076% to 4.023%
- 5 year yield 3.798% to 3.748%
- 10 year yield 3.567% to 3.528%
- 30 year yield 3.540% to 3.522%
US stock market:
- Dow Jones industrial average down 193 points or -0.63% at 30513.13. At the end of the speech down -93.28 points.
- S&P index -22.21 points or -0.58% at 3833.73. At the end of the speech down -4.46
- NASDAQ index -70.61 points at -0.62% at 11354.44. At the end of the speech up +6.95
- Russell 2000 down -8.43 points or -0.47% at 1779.06. At the end of the speech up +3.805