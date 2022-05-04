The US dollar moved lower, the US stocks move higher and US rates are lower as Powell concludes his press conference.

Below are the current levels in the currency market vs. the US dollar compared to the levels at the start of his press conference:

  • EURUSD 1.0596 vs. 1.0524
  • USDJPY 129.20 vs 130.18
  • GBPUSD 1.2572 vs 1.2474
  • USDCHF 0.9742 vs 0.9838
  • USDCAD 1.2766 vs 1.2821
  • AUDUSD 0.7217 vs 0.7146
  • NZDUSD 0.6506 vs 0.6442

In the US  stock market  are higher:

In other markets:

  • Gold $1884.87 vs. $1870.23
  • Silver $22.85 vs. $20.39
  • crude oil $107.92 vs. $107.72
  • bitcoin $39,899.69 vs. vs. $38,860.26

In the US debt market yields are sharply lower:

  • 2 year 2.66% vs. 2.813%
  • 5 year 2.925% vs. 3.034%
  • 10 year 2.929% vs. 2.995%
  • 30 year 2.996% vs. 3.028%