UBS says its maintaining its recommendation to capitalize on any further strength in the US dollar by selling it.

Analysts cite recent shifts in expectations around Federal Reserve and US government policies have bolstered the USD since the release of their "Year Ahead 2025" report. However, they believe the dollar remains overvalued. Adding they don't anticipate a sharp decline in the near term, but suggest that traders take advantage of USD strength to diversify into other favored currencies, such as the British pound and Australian dollar.