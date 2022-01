Bloomberg had the report over the weekend, saying output will be down a total of 700,000 barrels a day, the lowest in more than a year, due to earlier disruptions. This:

could counter efforts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners to boost exports

Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corp. says more investment is needed for the coutnry to bring output back to levels of last year.

