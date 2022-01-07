I posted on the disruption Monday:
This was in addition to already disrupted output in the country.
NOC posting, in brief:
- Completion of maintenance work for the main crude transmission line at Al-Waha Oil Company
- work was completed ahead of schedule
- accomplished within two days instead of a week
- contributed to reducing the losses resulting from the halt in production, which was estimated to reach about one million barrels, and the production of the Waha Company was raised by 200 thousand barrels per day.