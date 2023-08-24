Here's a snapshot of dollar pairs at the moment:

It really isn't hinting at much, with EUR/USD itself in a less than 20 pips range so far on the day. The changes are light as we look to get into European trading but just be wary of the prevailing market mood as that could be reason for traders to help stretch out the ranges later on.

Equities are buoyed but mostly driven by tech shares as pointed out here. Meanwhile, bond yields look to be leaning towards the lower side with 10-year Treasury yields down 1.8 bps to 4.18% currently. That could factor into more a bit of a further retreat in USD/JPY after yesterday's moves but be mindful of large option expiries at 145.00 on the day.