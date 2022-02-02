The ranges are still relatively tight and changes are rather minimal for the time being.

EUR/USD is holding within 10 pips in between 1.1267 and 1.1277 so far on the day. That sort of gives you a sense of how things are playing out for now. Dollar sentiment stays slightly more on the retreat as AUD/USD maintains a bounce off 0.7000 and EUR/USD recovering back from below 1.1200 at the end of last week.

Elsewhere, equities are looking fairly more optimistic while bond yields are also not showing much poise for now.