And even then, markets might not go running too much since we have the US non-farm payrolls report to deal with later on Friday. Major currencies are seeing light changes so far today with narrow ranges prevailing. As you can see below, EUR/USD is keeping within a 15 pips range only so far:

Things should pick up later in Europe but for now, equities are also not hinting at much so there is little for traders to work with. The extended long weekend in the US sapped the appetite in markets but hopefully we will see the action start up again later in the day. Some food for thought as we get into July trading: