There isn't much on the data docket to kick things off in the new week in European trading later. The dollar is trading more mixed on the day, with USD/JPY having earlier touched a low of 148.90 before holding around 149.15 currently - still down 0.2%. But commodity currencies are marginally lower against the greenback, as US futures are trailing for the time being.

That is setting up for a bit of a mixed picture as we await European morning trade, although gold is fancying its chances of a technical break as noted here. Considering the lack of key items on the economic calendar, we might be in for a more tepid and mixed mood session later in the day.

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 24 November

1100 GMT - UK November CBI retailing reported sales

