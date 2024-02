Eurostoxx +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

Mining stocks are proving to be a drag for the UK FTSE after Glencore reported a 50% fall in profits. Besides that, there is just some tentative optimism for European indices to start the day. Looking to US futures, the mood is more subdued with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.2%. Investors are cautious awaiting the Fed minutes as well as Nvidia earnings after the close today.