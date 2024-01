Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB flat

This comes as US futures are also seeing light changes, with S&P 500 futures flat at the moment. Dow futures are also flattish while Nasdaq futures are up just 0.1% as traders hold more caution to start the session. This comes as 10-year Treasury yields are up 3 bps to 4.124% as we get things underway.