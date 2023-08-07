The US economic calendar today is largely bare. There are no market moving economic data releases, though we do get employment trends data, consumer credit and the Mannheim used vehicle index.

The lone speaker on the agenda was the Fed's Bowman and her comments are already out. Bostic was also scheduled to speak earlier so he may resurface but he's spoken frequently and it's tough to imagine anything new.

So the focus will be on Treasury yields and the ebb and flow. The dollar is strong to start the week and S&P 500 futures are up 15 points.

USD/CAD is flat on the day and Canadian markets are closed for the August civic holiday.