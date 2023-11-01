The kneejerk reaction in the FX market to the Fed decision was lower in the US dollar. That reflects tail risks that the Fed might have introduced more of a hawkish bias after strong Q3 growth numbers and stubbornly high employment.

Instead, the FOMC statement was generally left unchanged.

Pricing for the December decision remains at about 25% with the odds for January at 38%. By the end of next year, there are 75 basis points of cuts priced in. Those numbers are all unchanged from before the announcement.