The major indices are closing higher on the day but with not much activity:

Dow Industrial Average Rose 10.40 points or 0.03% at 33573.29

S&P index rose 9.94 points or 0.23% at 4283.74

NASDAQ index rose 46.90 points or 0.36% at 13276.41

The biggest mover was the small-cap Russell 2000 which surged by 48.68 points or 2.69% at 1855 point. The index closed above both its 100 and 200 day moving averages. The 200 day moving average is down at 1811.35. The 100 day moving averages at 1822.77. It would take a move below each to tilt the buyers back to the downside.

Discounting Friday's close which closed just above both moving averages before moving lower again yesterday, the last time the price closed above both of the daily moving averages was back on March 8. Bullish for the index.