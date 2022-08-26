Wall Street found reason to be optimistic in trading yesterday as markets continue to rock back and forth this week ahead of Fed chair Powell's speech later today. The dollar is steadier today after a bit of a retreat yesterday, taking some shine off the gains earlier in the week. It's all setting up for a tense finish with Powell set to settle the score.

There won't be much to work with in European morning trade as the choppiness so far will likely stay the course before we get any firm convictions after hearing from Powell. S&P 500 futures are little changed, down 0.1% currently so the overall risk mood also isn't offering much as we look towards the session ahead.

In terms of economic releases, we will get German GfK consumer sentiment and Eurozone broad money data but both should not be of much impact before we get to US trading.

0600 GMT - Germany September GfK consumer sentiment

0800 GMT - Eurozone July M3 money supply

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.