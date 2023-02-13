It is a tense start to the new week with the dollar keeping mixed while equities are pinned slightly lower ahead of European trading. The push and pull since last week continues to play out as we enter the countdown phase ahead of the US consumer price inflation report tomorrow.

That is the main event for markets this week and nothing else will matter until we get there. Looking ahead, Swiss consumer price inflation will be on the agenda in the session ahead but there isn't anything that should be a significant market mover. That is likely to make for a bit of a stale and choppy trading period before Valentine's Day.

0730 GMT - Switzerland January CPI figures

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 10 February

