Major currencies are little changed mostly with only the aussie and kiwi looking rather vulnerable as pointed out earlier here. Both are down slightly on the day even as we are greeted by a calmer market mood to start the new week.

US futures are flattish after a poor showing for stocks last week. The S&P 500 did caught a bounce off its 200-day moving average though, so that is something to be mindful about but the Nasdaq did slip under its own 200-day moving average and Dow below its 100-day moving average on Friday.

We'll have to see how things play out with February month-end flows in focus over the next few sessions. The focus will then turn towards big data and Fedspeak again, all before the FOMC blackout period comes into play after 10 March i.e. next Friday.

0900 GMT - Eurozone January M3 money supply

0900 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 24 February

1000 GMT - Eurozone February final consumer confidence

1000 GMT - Eurozone February economic, industrial, services confidence

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.